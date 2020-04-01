Image Source : AP Uttar Pradesh reports second COVID-19 death after 72-year-old man dies in Meerut (Representational Image)

A 72-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus died in Meerut on Wednesday, the first death in the Uttar Pradesh district seen as a hotspot in the fight against the virus. The district has reported 19 coronavirus positive cases so far. Seventeen of them, including the man who succumbed to COVID-19, were related to a Maharashtra resident who had come here to visit.

The elderly man was the visitor’s father-in-law, an official said. He tested positive on Sunday.

His wife, their four sons and four daughter-in-laws are admitted at Meerut Medical College’s coronavirus ward.

The son-in-law arrived from Amravati on March 19 and took part in a wedding ceremony the next day. He was hospitalised last Thursday.

This is the second death of a coronavirus patient in Uttar Pradesh, where over 100 confirmed cases of the infection have been reported so far.

