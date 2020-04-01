Uttar Pradesh reports first death due to coronavirus after 25-year-old man dies in Gorakhpur

Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh reports first death due to coronavirus

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported first death due to novel coronavirus after a 25-year-old man died in Gorakhpur in the state. According to the information received, the man had returned from Mumbai and was a native of Basti in Uttar Pradesh. The man had developed symptoms of novel coronavirus and was receiving treatment at BRD hospital in Gorakhpur. The patient had passed away late on Tuesday, his samples tested positive for COVI-19 today morning.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases had reached 100 in Uttar Pradesh by Tuesday night. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a late-night meeting on Tuesday, also asked officials to strictly enforce the lockdown in the state and ensure strict punishment for violators.

Seven new cases were reported from different parts of the state -- five from Bareilly and one each from Noida and Ghaziabad -- on Tuesday.

State surveillance officer, Vikasendu Agarwal, said, "The cases in Bareilly are all close relatives of the previous patient who worked in the Noida factory."

Chief Medical Officer, Ghaziabad N.K. Gupta informed that the patient who tested positive for corona was a resident of Murad Nagar area and worked in the cease-fire company of Noida. He said that this is the third case of coronavirus in Ghaziabad associated to the Noida factory.

In an official statement, Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said, "Containment activities are being carried out in the hot spots, Noida and Meerut, in addition to Bareilly where six of a family are in the grip of the infection. Health officials are conducting screening and awareness activities in a three-kilometer radius of the home of the Bareilly resident."

"The government has prescribed very strict protocols for states which cross the 100 cases. The onus to check the situation from worsening now lies in the community. The more they follow hand hygiene and social distancing, the lesser will be the chance for the virus to circulate," he said.

Also Read | Coronavirus Live Updates

Also Read | Coronavirus: Lakhimpur locals file complaints against Xi Jinping over present situation in UP