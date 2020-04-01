Punjab: 3 more test positive for coronavirus in Mohali, Jagatpura; tally rises to 44

Three more tested positive in Punjab on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 44, officials said. Of these, two are residents of Mohali, while one is of Jagatpura village -- both located on the outskirts of the state capital Chandigarh. With these, the total number of cases in the district rose to 10, said an official.

Both Mohali residents are relatives of an NRI couple of Chandigarh, who was recently tested diagnosed positive. They are the grandmother and daughter of the couple.

"Three more positive cases in the district -- close contacts of Chandigarh positive cases. Quarantined and contact tracing on. Will make containment zones as per protocol," Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan tweeted.

So far Punjab saw four coronavirus deaths.

The latest was of a 65-year-old man with no travel history abroad who died in the PGI hospital here on Tuesday.

Dayalan said 13 close contacts of the 65-year-old man tested negative.

"More samples in the pipeline and also house-to-house survey continues in the containment zone. Let's hope for the best," he said.

Belonging to Nayagaon, located on the outskirts of Chandigarh, the 65-year-old man was undergoing treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for six days.

At the PGI, he was initially tested for H1N1, the reports of which were negative. Later he tested for COVID, after he stopped responding to the treatment, a doctor said.

After his testing COVID-19 positive, at least 50 medical people, comprising doctors, were quarantined as a precaution.

