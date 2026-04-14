CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Brevis, Sarfaraz lead charge as Super Kings look to go big

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings host Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as they look to carry forward the momentum from their much-needed win in the previous game against the Delhi Capitals. CSK are up against a winless Kolkata Knight Riders, who have one point from a washout against the Punjab Kings. CSK registered their first victory of the season with a complete performance against the Delhi Capitals. The highlight was Sanju Samson's century, when he scored a brilliant 115 off 56 balls. The bowlers also supported the batting unit in CSK's strong win.

The return to fitness of Dewald Brevis allowed CSK to adjust their bowling combination, helping them successfully defend a total of 212. Left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh impressed on debut, troubling batters with extra bounce, while Jamie Overton delivered a standout performance with four wickets. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein also made an immediate impact in his first game of the season, adding variety during the power play. Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win. They came close against Lucknow Super Giants but were denied by a stunning knock from Mukul Choudhary. There were some positives for KKR in that match. Cameron Green returned to bowling duties and will be keen to justify his hefty price tag. Rinku Singh is due for runs in the middle order, while Ajinkya Rahane has been fairly consistent. Youngster Ankrish Raghuvanshi has also impressed, and Rovman Powell, alongside Green, chipped in with useful runs late in the innings.

Despite a strong start with the ball in their previous outing, Vaibhav Arora ended up on the receiving end of Choudhary’s late assault, including a crucial six in the final over. KKR will take confidence from their near-win against LSG and will be determined to finally get off the mark when they face CSK.

Match Scorecard