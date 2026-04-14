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  4. CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Brevis, Sarfaraz lead charge as Super Kings look to go big
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CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Brevis, Sarfaraz lead charge as Super Kings look to go big

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Updated:

CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders in a battle to stay relevant in the Indian Premier League 2026. The two teams are eager to secure valuable points to stay in the fight with the rest of the pack.

CSK host KKR at Chepauk.
CSK host KKR at Chepauk. Image Source : Image: PTI, AP; Design: IndiaTV
New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings host Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as they look to carry forward the momentum from their much-needed win in the previous game against the Delhi Capitals. CSK are up against a winless Kolkata Knight Riders, who have one point from a washout against the Punjab Kings. CSK registered their first victory of the season with a complete performance against the Delhi Capitals. The highlight was Sanju Samson's century, when he scored a brilliant 115 off 56 balls. The bowlers also supported the batting unit in CSK's strong win.

The return to fitness of Dewald Brevis allowed CSK to adjust their bowling combination, helping them successfully defend a total of 212. Left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh impressed on debut, troubling batters with extra bounce, while Jamie Overton delivered a standout performance with four wickets. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein also made an immediate impact in his first game of the season, adding variety during the power play. Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win. They came close against Lucknow Super Giants but were denied by a stunning knock from Mukul Choudhary. There were some positives for KKR in that match. Cameron Green returned to bowling duties and will be keen to justify his hefty price tag. Rinku Singh is due for runs in the middle order, while Ajinkya Rahane has been fairly consistent. Youngster Ankrish Raghuvanshi has also impressed, and Rovman Powell, alongside Green, chipped in with useful runs late in the innings.

Despite a strong start with the ball in their previous outing, Vaibhav Arora ended up on the receiving end of Choudhary’s late assault, including a crucial six in the final over. KKR will take confidence from their near-win against LSG and will be determined to finally get off the mark when they face CSK.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Latest Updates

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  • 8:38 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Brevis, Sarfaraz punishes VC!!

    VC has erred a bit in his line and lengths in the 14th over, and he has been punished. Sarfaraz tonks him over long-on. Brevis cuts him for two fours as CSK take 15 from the over. They are at 136/3 after 14 as we head into the second timeout.

  • 8:26 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Samson has been cleaned up!!

    And Samson has been dismissed after a six off Kartik Tyagi. He slammed him down the ground on a short and wide bouncer. But the bowler goes fuller and pace on for the second one. Samson swings but misses as he has been cleaned up. CSK 111/3 after 11.2.

  • 8:23 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    100 up for CSK!!

    100 is up for CSK in the 10th over. After a fiery start, CSK have been anchoring this with an odd boundary every over. But this shall not continue for long enough, as it might hamper their scoring. A tight three-run over from VC. CSK 105/2 after 11. 

  • 8:10 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    CSK going well with Samson, Brevis!

    CSK are going well currently. Brevis hit Sunil Narine for a six over long-on. Samson then hit Chakravarthy for a four in the next over as the bowler went wide. VC was tight to the stumps on some occasions. CSK 89/2 after 8.

  • 8:00 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    And Mhatre is gone!!

    Not the time CSK would have wanted to lose this. Mhatre was going so well, but was dismissed by Vaibhav Arora on this bouncer. Much better bowling from Vaibhav after three consecutive fours from Mhatre. With two fielders in the deep on the leg side, Arora went for two bouncers. He gets Mhatre on the sixth ball of the over. CSK 72/2 after 6. 

  • 7:52 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    CSK go past 50!!

    Ayush Mhatre puts Cameron Green to the sword. He hits him for two fours and two sixes in a big over. Green makes big errors in his line and length, going unnecessarily short two times and wide on another. 21 runs from the over. CSK 52/1 after 4.

  • 7:44 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Gaikwad gone early again!!

    And the string of low scores continues for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has now been dismissed for seven. Anukul Roy pitches this fuller on the off side as Gaikwad looks to slog sweep. He perfectly picks the deep mid-wicket, the only fielder outside on the leg side. Mhatre is in as he joins Samson. CSK 31/1 after 3.

  • 7:33 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Consecutive fours to kick things off!!

    Sanju Samson hits three consecutive fours to kick start the proceedings here against Vaibhav. He guides a back-of-a-length ball wide of the short third on his right. Then cuts one towards the point. The third was a bit risky as it went between the first slip and the third. 14 from the first over without a loss. CSK are up and running.

  • 7:30 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    And out come the players!!

    CSK with the same opening combination of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson as no Ayush Mhatre at the top, despite voices growing for his promotion. KKR to start with Vaibhav Arora. Samson to take strike. 

  • 7:22 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    CSK vs KKR Chepauk Pitch Report

    "I'm going to go through the dimensions. To my right, we've got a 70-meter hit. To my left, just a shorter boundary tonight of 63 meters. And straight back over the bowler's head is 79 meters. So they're the dimensions tonight. When we look at this Chepauk wicket, WV, you know it better than most, how's it going to play here tonight? It looks good. It looks hard. It's been well-rolled. And we've seen different kind of pitches this season, aren't we, at this particular venue. Because the pitches have been hard. There's a lot more carry, a lot more bounce. And that's the reason we're seeing a lot of batters enjoying themselves. Couple of occasions, they got past the 200 mark here when they played the matches this season. And I expect that trend to continue tonight as well. And when you look at CSK's results, they lost to Punjab here, then won the second game against Delhi. The spinners, it's been a fortress for CSK over the years, but the spinners have found it tough this series so far. Do you expect there to be much turn here tonight? Not really, because their entire attack is dependent on the fast bowlers and the medium-pacers. So they're going to be street-smart. There's going to be a lot of variations being brought in by the fast bowlers. And that will be something that we'll see a lot frequently tonight. And when we talk about the power of both lineups, we've got Sanju Samson coming off a magnificent 100 in the last game here against Delhi. And then we've got the Kiwi masterblaster at Finn Allen at the top of the order for KKR. Hasn't got going yet, but if those two get going tonight, it could well be a six-hitting fest. Yeah, it'll be definitely because they're all capable of decimating any attack. Well, there you have it. Should be a high-scoring affair here tonight at the Chepauk," Simon Katich and WV Raman.

  • 7:13 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Here are the Impact subs

    Kolkata Knight Riders Impact subs - Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini

    Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry

    KKR might bring in Finn Allen. CSK might get Henry or Hosein.

  • 7:11 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Ajinkya Rahane at toss!!

    "Looking to bowl first. I think the last game was really good for us. Unfortunately, the result didn't go our way. But I thought the kind of cricket we played, guys are getting that confidence from the last game. It's all about starting fresh. It's important when things are not going your way, it's important to have that belief, stay positive and having those small, small moments in T20 format is really important. So, now looking forward to this game, we'll start off really well with the ball and then look to chase down the target," Rahane said at the toss.

    "Yes, absolutely. The kind of knock Mukul played at the night was fantastic. I mean, it's going to happen in this format. As I said, it's all about belief. You know, guys are working really hard. For us, what matters is, putting those hard efforts, focusing on the control levels as players and, you know, having that belief in each and every individual. As I said, the combination looked really good for us in the last game. So, yeah, thinking about this game and just wanted to be in the moment. I mean, it is challenging after the mega auction to find the right balance and obviously the flow players are going through the injuries, players are unavailable. Tonight, just one change for us. Varun Chakaravarthy is fit. He's come in in place of Navdeep Saini," he added.

  • 7:07 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Here are the Playing XIs

    KKR Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora

    CSK Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh

  • 7:07 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    No Dhoni for CSK

    CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said that he also wanted to bowl first. He confirms that there is no change in the team as MS Dhoni is still not part of the Playing XI or XII. 

  • 7:02 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR opt to bowl!!

    KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and has opted to bowl first. KKR have made one change. Varun Chakravarthy is back in the team after missing two matches due to a hand injury. He comes in for Navdeep Saini.

  • 6:57 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Varun Chakravarthy set to return!!

    Varun Chakravarthy has marked his run-up and is bowling on the side wicket. It looks like he will return today. What about MS? This game seems to be way too early for the CSK talisman.

  • 6:53 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    CSK host KKR at Chepauk!!

    CSK are up against KKR at the Chepauk in a battle of two struggling teams in the IPL 2026. KKR are struggling more than CSK, who have secured their first win of the tournament, against the Delhi Capitals and hope to revive their fortunes. KKR have one point from their washout against the Punjab Kings and are looking for their first win of the season.

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Cricket Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026
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