6 new COVID-19 positive cases reported from Noida, taking total to 45

Image Source : PTI 6 new COVID-19 positive cases reported from Noida

As many as six new cases of novel coronavirus have been reported from Noida area of Uttar Pradesh. According to the details, the new cases have been reported from Gautam Budh Nagar, taking the total in Noida to 45. According to Anurag Bhargava, Chief Medical Officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, the samples of all four patients tested positive on Wednesday. In yet another report, two other people, residing in Sectors 28 and 37 were tested coronavirus positive late on Tuesday.

The native areas of the coronavirus positive patients are under sanitization process. Two, among the four patients, had come in contact with those working in Ceasefire company in Noida.

The district administration had earlier sealed the Ceasefire Company in Sector-135, Noida after 16 people associated with it tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Department of Health has registered an FIR against the officials of the company. They had called an auditor from abroad in March.

Earlier, the District Magistrate had said that an FIR will be registered against officials of the company, who tested positive for coronavirus, for hiding their travel history from the authorities.

"The company is named Ceasefire, its owner and some other people had come from foreign countries and hidden their travel history. They later tested positive and due to this many employees of the company were exposed to the infection. These officials hid their travel history from the authorities and did not stay in self-quarantine. Therefore, we have issued orders to file an FIR against them," the District Magistrate had said.

Also Read | UP lawmakers give funds for journalists' masks amid coronavirus crisis

Also Read | Sri Lanka records highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases