UK, France rally 40 nations for Hormuz talks to restore freedom of navigation amid West Asia turmoil

Paris:

Amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, France and the United Kingdom are gearing up to jointly host a high-level video conference on Friday, aiming to bring together more than 40 nations to work on restoring the freedom of navigation in the conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the development on X, noting that the meeting will be held in Paris and will focus on building a multilateral and defensive framework to revive safe passage through one of the world’s most crucial energy corridors. Macron said the conference would gather non-belligerent countries that are ready to contribute to a mission focused solely on reopening navigation in the strait once security conditions allow. He emphasised that the effort is designed to support a peaceful and coordinated global response.

UK calls closure 'deeply damaging'

Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed that more than 40 nations have already been brought together to shape a long-term plan for safeguarding shipping lanes after the ongoing conflict subsides. Calling the continued shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz "deeply damaging", Starmer said on X that restoring global shipping was essential to ease cost-of-living pressures. He added that the upcoming UK–France summit will help advance work on an "independent, multinational plan" aimed at ensuring safe maritime movement.

Macron holds talks with Iran and the US

Meanwhile, President Macron revealed that he had spoken to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump regarding the escalating tensions. He urged all sides to return to negotiations, clear misunderstandings and avoid any fresh escalation. The French President also reminded stakeholders that the ongoing ceasefire must apply to Lebanon as well. He stressed that the Strait of Hormuz should be reopened "unconditionally, without controls or tolls, as soon as possible" to enable the resumption of diplomatic talks.

Stalled Pakistan talks put more pressure on West Asia

The diplomatic outreach comes at a time when marathon talks between Washington and Tehran in Pakistan collapsed despite running for 21 hours. The failure of the Islamabad discussions has raised concerns about whether the Franco-British initiative can help break the deadlock. Tensions have remained high in West Asia and the Gulf ever since the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28 which triggered ripple effects across the region.

With nearly one-fifth of the world's oil supply traditionally passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the blockade has turned the vital waterway into a political and economic flashpoint. It is worth noting that fuel prices have surged globally, and the urgency to secure safe passage has become a priority for governments worldwide.

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