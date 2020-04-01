8 new coronavirus positive cases emerge in Ahmedabad; Gujarat's tally jumps to 82

Coronavirus cases in Gujarat have jumped to 82 after 8 new cases were reported from Ahmedabad, which has emerged as the hotspot for COVID-19 cases in the state. Thus far, Ahmedabad has reported 31 coronavirus cases.

As per Gujarat Health Ministry reports, 3 patients are on ventilator, 66 are stable while 6 have been discharged.

Vadodara police has tracked down five men who gathered in Delhi’s Markaz Nizamuddin, the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat earlier this month. All five men have been home quarantined after questioning and medical check-up for

Coronavirus cases in India have jumped to nearly 1,400 including 35 deaths. Worldwide, the COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 42,000 while close to 900,000 people have been infected.