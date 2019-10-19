When Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar lake became Jai Shri Ram Sagar on Google Maps

Image Source : TWITTER Hussain Sagar lake, Hyderabad

In a weird episode, Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar lake, which is famous for its iconic Gautum Buddha statue, was shown as 'Jai Shri Ram Sagar' on Google Maps for several days, before it was rectified by the tech giant.

People were surprised to see Hussain Sagar lake as 'Jai Shri Ram Sagar' and took to Twitter to vent their anger against the cyber vandalism.

"Now this in #Hyderabad Hussain Sagar lake suddenly became Jai Sri Ram Sagar! And I wonder @googlemaps not letting any Edit," a user tweeted.

"Miscreants Changed The Name Of "Hussain Sagar" To "Jai Shri Ram Sagar" In Hyderabad On #GoogleMaps!! The Lake Hussain Sagar Was Ordered By Ibrahim Quli Qutb Shah And It Was Built In The Year 1563," another user wrote.

A Google spokesperson said the company has heavily invested in empowering users to contribute their local knowledge to Google products and services.

"Overall, allowing users to suggest information provides comprehensive and up-to-date information, but we recognise there may be instances of bad edits suggested by users with negative intent.

"When this happens, we do our best to address the issue as quickly as possible," the Google spokesperson told IANS.

In a similar incident, the city's 'Salarjung Pul' was changed to 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Bridge' in February on Google Maps.

Even the river flowing under the bridge was renamed online. While most of the people call it the Musi River, cyber vandals renamed it as "Muchukunda".

"Someone marked a point in Hussainsagar as a temple and called it Jai Sri Ram Sagar. Changed the name back to Hussain Sagar in English and Telugu. Don't know if and when it will be reflected for everyone (sic)," another tweet read.

Hussain Sagar is a heart-shaped lake in Hyderabad built by Ibrahim Quli Qutb Shah in 1563. A large monolithic statue of Gautama Buddha, erected in 1992, stands on Gibraltar Rock in the middle of the lake.

ALSO READ | World's tallest tower to come up in Hyderabad

ALSO READ | Vizag man spends 102 nights in Taj Banjara hotel; flees without paying Rs 12 lakh bill