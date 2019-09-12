Teen raped by 3 men on way to temple in Rajasthan, ran naked for half-a-kilometer

A horrific and traumatic tale of rape of a teen has come to the fore in Bhilwara. The terror-stricken teenager ran half-a-km naked after abduction, thrashing and rape by three men while she was on her way to a temple.

She didn't even stop when a Samaritan tried to help her. Only after some time, the scared stiff girl stopped and the man gave his clothes to the girl and took her to her home.

According to the police, one of the girl's friends escaped, reached the nearby market and sought help from a shopkeeper by narrating the tale of snatching of his bike, abduction of his minor friend and that she was being raped nearby.

When the shopkeeper reached the spot, he saw three people thrashing the girl. "They fled after seeing me. But the girl was so terrified that she ran without clothes for over half-a-km. Initially, she refused to trust me and take my help. But after a few minutes, she trusted me. I gave my clothes to her," the shopkeeper said.

Bhilwara SP Harendra Mahwar said the girl and her two friends were on their way to a temple when three suspects, consuming liquor on the roadside, chased them. "While her friends escaped, the teenage girl was abducted and taken to an isolated place and raped," he said.

A case has been lodged under sexual offences against children and atrocity against Scheduled Castes and other penal code. Her parents too lodged the complaint with the police.

Statements of the shopkeeper, the victim and her friends have been recorded. All three accused, identified as Raju Kahar and Kailash Kahar and Narayan Gurjar, had been arrested, Mahwar said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bharat Singh the police had collected broken bangles, liquor bottles and blood stains from the spot of crime.

The case would be fast tracked as it was being investigated under the case officer scheme, Singh said.