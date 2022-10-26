'Honeypreet will now be known as...': Gurmeet Ram Rahim changes adopted daughter's name

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim said Honeypreet will now be known as Ruhani Didi.

Honeypreet new name: Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is currently out of jail on 40-day parole, has changed the name of his adopted daughter Honeypreet. The self-styled godman , who is serving a 20-year jail term in a rape case, said Honeypreet will now be known as 'Ruhani Didi'.

Ram Rahim also indicated that Honeypreet will continue to be in whatever role in the Dera setup she is at present, and added "may she get more happiness".

Ram Rahim announced the name change at Saad Sangat that he is hosting in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. He has been staying at the Barwana Ashram after being released on parole from Sunaria jail in Haryana.

ALSO READ: Who will be next Dera Sacha Sauda chief? Gurmeet Ram Rahim responds

"With you, she serves humanity by doing welfare works. She listens to her Papa and her Guru (himself) and then says whatever she has to say, but she does not say anything on her own. But you (media) still feel this or that. So, accept the reality as it is," he said.

"Everyone knows her name is Honeypreet, she is my chief disciple. I have also given her a name and now I call her Ruh-Di or Ruhani Didi because everyone used to say Guru ji everyone calls her ‘didi didi’ and they confuse this with other women disciples," Ram Rahim added.

Earlier, Gurmeet Ram Rahim had junked speculations surrounding his successor. The head of the Sirsa-based sect described it as creation of media and that he will continue to lead Dera Sacha Sauda.

His forceful reaffirmation of him being the supreme leader of the sect was met with approval by his followers who raised their hands in the air to show it.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted of raping two women disciples by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017. Last year, he was also convicted along with four others for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a dera manager. Ram Rahim, along with three others, were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News