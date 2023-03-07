Holi special: How 'colour of brotherhood' is fading in political corridors

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Holi over the year loses its beauty in the political circle

Holi celebration 2023: It's Holi eve today. People are celebrating 'Holika Dahan' (Choti Holi). The festivity mood gripped the entire nation and a joyful atmosphere is prevailing all around the nation. Those who observe politics know how the festival was known for bringing politicians of all hues together and it used to spread a message of brotherhood among carders across the party lines. It used to be an occasion when politicians celebrate the festivals rising above the ideological differences.

But today, in the political corridor the scene is quite different. This Holi, it seems, politicians are celebrating with the usual colors- the colors of 'allegations and counter-allegations. Since morning, several news came from the political circle that suggest the festival of color has become a festival of raining rhetorics and charges.

Amid a political war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Opposition parties over probe agencies raids/searches/questioning, the Hindu Lord 'Hanumana''s entry gave another color to the ongoing slugfest. Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath attacked BJP over a public event organized by the saffron party in which bikini-clad women bodybuilders pose in front of Hanumana idol. On this Holi Opposition got a 'religious color to sprinkle on BJP. However, it is yet to see how the saffron party counters the Opponent on 'Hanumana row'.

It seems Akhiles Yadav is in full mood to pull up his arch-rival UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath which is why in a tweet posted on Tuesday, he asked the CM about a Holi fund announced by Yogi.

"Chief Minister had announced thousands of crores of rupees to give free cylinders to the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme on Holi. Where did that money go?" he tweeted.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is known for organizing a larger-than-life Holi event in Patna, has been facing CBI's questions at his daughter Misa Bharti's residence in Delhi. It came a day after his wife Rabri Devi was questioned by the Central probe agency in connection with the land for job case. Surely, Lalu supporters would be missing his layman-style Holi celebration in Patna.

No festival color is seen on the face of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as he is busy with defending his jailed friend and one of top party leaders Manish Sisodia who has been behind the bars in connection with Delhi excise policy case.

"Today I am worried. The situation of a country whose PM puts those who give good education and health in Jail and supports those who looted the country, will be worrisome. I will pray to God for the country on Holi. If you are also worried about the country, then you should pray with me," he tweeted.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday wrote to PM Modi over the arrest of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on a UK tour is taking on the Modi government on foreign soil. Perhaps, it is a too long distance to reach Holi color in London.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are busy in attending oath-taking ceremonies in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura. They are now enjoying the color of poll victory in the northeast region of the nation.

If we see in totality, the picture of Holi in the political circle appears very loud and intense with the colors of heavy rhetoric and serious charges. The top leadership of the political fraternity is totally different from that of the last generation who used to enjoy the festival with the true spirit of brotherhood and used to hug each other. Political observers would be, surely missing those golden days when politicians used to put bitter rivalry at bays during the festival and spread the message of love.

Also read- Amid Lalu's CBI questioning, daughter Rohini's warning- 'Agar Papa ko kuchh hua to...'

Latest India News