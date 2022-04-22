Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Karnataka: Hindu temple-like structure found during renovation of mosque near Mangaluru.

It was discovered on the outskirts of Mangaluru on April 22

The development came to the fore during the renovation work at Juma Masjid in Malali

A Hindu temple-like architectural design was discovered underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Thursday (April 22).

The development came to the fore during the renovation work at Juma Masjid in Malali, in the outskirts of Mangaluru. The renovation work was being conducted by the mosque authorities.

Now, people are suggesting that there is every possibility that a Hindu temple existed at the site.Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders appealed to district administration to stop the work till the documents were verified.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Commissionerate has ordered to maintain the status quo of the structure till further orders. The administration is looking into the land records and appealed people to maintain peace.

"I have received information from field officials and police department about the issue. The District administration is looking into the old land records and entries regarding the ownership details. We will take reports both from the endowment department and the Waqf Board," said Rajendra KV, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada.

"We will check the validity of the claims and take the appropriate decision very soon. Till then, I have instructed to maintain status quo and requested people not to jump into conclusions. I am requesting people to maintain law and order and peace," added the official.

(With ANI inputs)

