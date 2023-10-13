Congress should make coalition govts in Afghanistan, Pakistan: Himanta Sarma slams resolution on Palestine

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has slammed Congress over its stance in the Israel-Hamas war and said that the party should form coalition governments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Congress party recently passed a resolution in support of Palestine regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Sarma hit out at Congress in Jorhat on Thursday night and said that the grand old party should have condemned the terror attack by Hamas on Israel before voicing its support to Palestine.

"They should have criticised the Hamas for taking women and children hostage and then could have spoken about Palestine," he said.

Citing the Congress resolution, the Chief Minister said that it does not have any mention of terrorism, Hamas, women and children as hostages, but only Palestine, which is “similar to the statement of Pakistan”.

"If you ask me, the Congress should form its next government in coalition with the Taliban in Afghanistan or with Imran Khan or Shahbaz Sharif in Pakistan", Sarma said.

Himanta steps up attack on Congress

The chief minister had earlier slammed the Congress over the CWC resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict and equated the opposition party's statement to that of Pakistan and Taliban's position.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Sarma had said that Congress, Pakistan and Taliban "do not condemn" Hamas or deplore terror attack on Israel and remain silent on women and children being taken hostages.

He alleged that it is in the Congress’ DNA to sacrifice the nation’s interest to politics of appeasement.

Meanwhile, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had on Thursday said India considers attacks by Hamas on Israeli cities as terrorist strikes.

To a question on India's position on the Palestine issue, he said New Delhi always advocated resumption of direct talks towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living side-by-side and at peace with Israel.

Congress' resolution

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the Congress Working Committee on Monday (October 9) passed a resolution reiterating its long-standing support for the rights of Palestinians to land, self-government and called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations on outstanding issues.

In a resolution passed at its four-hour-long meeting, the CWC said that it expresses its anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed.

"The CWC reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect," the resolution said.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning (October 7).

(With PTI inputs)

