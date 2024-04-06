Himanta Biswa Sarma dances during election campaign in Assam's Jorhat | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : HIMANTA BISWA SARMA (X) Himanta Biswa Sarma dances with people during election campaign in Assam's Jorhat.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was spotted dancing on stage during an election campaign at Titabor Bokahola Bagisa in Jorhat today (April 6). The campaign rally was in support of Topon Kumar Gogoi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Jorhat parliamentary constituency.

Sarma enthusiastically clapped and danced to a popular Jhumur song. In this Lok Sabha election 2024 in Assam, the BJP is contesting in 11 out of 14 seats, while its ally parties, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), are contesting in two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) in one seat (Kokrajhar), respectively.

Earlier on March 27, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Jorhat Parliamentary constituency (Assam) and sitting MP Topon Kumar Gogoi, accompanied by numerous supporters, filed his nomination papers at the Jorhat district commissioner office for the first phase of the parliamentary elections.

The Jorhat Parliamentary Constituency (Assam) also consists of ten assembly segments. The constituencies are Jorhat, Titabar, Mariani, Majuli, Teok, Sivasagar, Nazira, Demow, Sonari and Mahmara.

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Congress poll manifesto

On Congress' manifesto, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Their manifesto is all about appeasement...They want to divide the society and come to power. We condemn their appeasement politics. By looking at Congress' manifesto it seems that they have released the manifesto for Pakistan elections."

There are a total of 14 parliamentary constituencies in Assam. Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

Meanwhile, the election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Previous poll results

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7 of the 14 seats in Assam. Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed three seats each. During the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF won a single seat.

