Himachal Pradesh weather update: Flash floods batter Lahaul Spiti, over 150 people stuck

Image Source : PTI Kullu: Beas river in spate following monsoon rains in Kullu, Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Highlights Incessant rains have been battering Himachal Pradesh for the past 24 hours.

Water level in the Beas river has increased due to heavy rains in the Kullu district.

more than 150 people are said to have been stuck in flash floods in Lahaul Spiti.

Himachal Pradesh weather update: Incessant rains have been battering Himachal Pradesh for the past 24 hours. This has led to flash floods in the state, especially in the Lahaul Spiti area, where more than 150 people are said to have been stuck.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Beas river has increased due to heavy rains in the Kullu district.

According to the Lahaul-Spiti District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), a rescue team comprising administration, police and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel has rushed to the spot.

More than 150 people are stranded near Chatru and Dorni Morh as Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphoo (SKG) road in Lahaul subdivision is blocked due to a flash flood that occurred at Dorni nullah around at 11.15 pm on Sunday, the DEOC said.

Naib tehsildar of Keylong subdivision along with police and BRO personnel are at the spot to carry out rescue operation, the department said.

