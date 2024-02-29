Himachal political crisis: Congress' damage control process on, CM Sukhu does breakfast diplomacy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bhupendra Singh Hooda and DK Shivakumar with Himachal Pradesh CM

The Congress is fighting tooth and nail to save its government in Himachal which has been marred with political crisis. Congress observers Bhupendra Singh Hooda and DK Shivakumar, who were rushed to the hilly state, are expected to hold a meeting with rebel MLAs on Thursday again. The Congress scrambled Wednesday to save its government in Himachal Pradesh, amid dramatic developments that included suspension of 15 BJP MLAs by the Speaker and a resignation offer by high-profile minister Vikramaditya Singh. Singh, who is the son of Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh, said in the morning that he is submitting his resignation from council of ministers but hours later softened his stand.

Meanwhile, in a show of strength, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday claimed the support of 29 MLAs and hence has called a meeting over breakfast. Reports suggest that stand of 3-4 MLAs are not clear. Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi was defeated by BJP’s Harsh Mahajan Tuesday through a draw of lots, after the two candidates bagged 34 votes each. The result meant that the Congress which had stormed into power in the state just 14 months back, winning 40 seats in the assembly, had failed to reach the halfway mark.

The Budget was still pending passage and the possibility of the opposition BJP bringing a no-confidence motion loomed large. The BJP won 25 seats in the House of 68 in 2022, and there are three independent MLAs, who were believed to be with the ruling Congress till the cross-voting crisis erupted.