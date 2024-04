Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh: 21 passengers injured after bus overturns near Kangra tunnel

Himachal Pradesh: A bus with 52 devotees onboard overturned near Kangra tunnel today (April 12). Around 21 passengers got injured and are being treated at RPGMC Tanda. They are all out of danger.

"The bus has been seized for mechanical inspection. Further investigation is in progress. Situation is normal," said SP Kangra, Shalini Agnihotri.