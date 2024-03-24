Indian woman dies in car accident in US's Pennsylvania, Embassy assures support to kin

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational Image

Pennsylvania: An Indian national was killed in a car accident in the US's Pennsylvania on March 21, the latest incident in a series of deaths of Indians in America. The Indian mission in New York confirmed the tragic killing of a woman who has been identified as Arshia Joshi. Although the mission did not reveal much details about Joshi but asserted she was a young professional.

Further, condoling the death of the woman, the Indian Embassy said that the officials have contacted her family in India and local community leaders and assured all possible assistance to transport her mortal remains to India at the earliest.

“Our deepest condolences to the family of Ms Arshia Joshi, a young professional, who lost her life in a tragic car accident in Pennsylvania on March 21. May her soul rest in eternal peace. @IndiainNewYork is in touch with Ms Joshi’s family and local community leaders. Extending all possible assistance to transport her mortal remains to India at the earliest,” the Indian mission in the US said in a post on X.

Attacks on Indian students in US increased

The latest report of death came in a series of deaths and attacks on Indian students in the United States. In 2024 alone, at least nine students were killed and several others faced severe attacks. Earlier in January, 19-year-old Neel Acharya, who had been reported missing, was found dead on the Purdue University West Lafayette campus. Acharya was a US citizen. Authorities have said that there was no trauma or significant injuries found during the autopsy on Acharya and "no foul play is suspected at this time".

In January this year, 25-year-old Indian student Vivek Saini was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict in Georgia. Similarly, another Indian student, Syed Mazahir Ali, hailing from Hyderabad and pursuing a Master's in information technology, was chased and brutally attacked by three unidentified men in Chicago.

