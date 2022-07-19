Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: Houses damaged, water canals eroded in Shalkhar village; landslide in Kangra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst hits Shalkhar village

Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: At least eight people were injured in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Tuesday morning, the state disaster management authority said.

According to the Kangra district emergency operations center, the landslide occurred at a construction site near a flour mill around 9 am, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

The injured have been identified as Sahdev (21) and his brother Vasudev (30), Rajeev Kumar (19), Gaurav (20), Dev Narayan (40), and Jagat (42) -- all from West Bengal -- Neetu (24) from Uttar Pradesh and Vinay Kumar (44) from Kangra district, he said.

They have been admitted to Tanda Medical College, Mokhta added.

Another incident of cloudburst was reported from Shalkhar village of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Several small water canals were also eroded due to the cloudburst. This comes a day after a cloudburst wreaked havoc at Choj nullah in Parvati Valley of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday.

Commenting on today's tragedy, District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) said some houses have been damaged.

"Cloudburst in Shalkhar village, Hanrang sub-tehsil. Small water canals and some vehicles were buried. Damage incurred by some houses too," said DEOC.

On Monday, several people were feared washed away or drowned away in flash floods caused by a cloud burst in Kullu.

The incident caused considerable damage to the properties and also destroyed the only bridge that leads to the village.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the administration's preparedness to tackle various emergency situations arising out of heavy rain in the state with the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all the districts through video conferencing from Shimla.

The chief minister had directed the officers to make foolproof arrangements for managing disasters that are arising due to heavy rains.

He said that an adequate number of people and machinery should be deployed in natural calamities-prone areas.

(With inputs from agencies)

