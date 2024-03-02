Vikramaditya not happy, govt will fall soon, says disqualified Himachal Congress MLA Rajinder Rana

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Disqualified Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Rajinder Rana.

Himachal Govt Crisis: The crisis for Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to save his government seems far from over as one of the disqualified Congress MLA Rajinder Rana, who rebelled against the party, slammed the chief minister saying he disrespected the supporters and family members of Virbhadra Singh and added that the government will fall soon.

"The way this state's (HP) CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has disrespected the supporters and family members of Virbhadra Singh, the whole state is aware of that... A person should have a big heart after becoming a CM... Vikramaditya Singh is not happy with this government. Soon, we will witness the fall of this government," Rajinder Rana said.

On the disqualification of 6 MLAs after the cross-voting, Rajinder Rana said, "We will go to the court soon. This disqualification by the Speaker was done completely under pressure. The law was not taken into account... The police have started issuing challans against the supporters of those MLAs who have cross-voted... We will protect the self-respect of this state."

"We took this decision to uphold the honour and respect of Himachal Pradesh and for the people. Himachal Pradesh is a ‘Devbhoomi’. Did the Congress Party not have any candidate, out of those workers who helped build the party (in Himachal), who can represent Himachal Pradesh in Rajya Sabha?" Rana said further.

80 per cent Congress together, says CM Sukhu

Speaking on the current political situation in the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "80 per cent of the Congress is together and in the rest of that 20 per cent, some people are upset with us over small matters. It’s my responsibility to clear things, so I have had discussions with them (six expelled Congress MLAs). BJP’s spirits are high with cross-voting but this kind of situation won’t arise again."

Sukhu on reports suggesting Vikramaditya to split from Congress

On reports of Vikramaditya Singh to split from Congress to form another party with the name of Virbhadra Singh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "I have no such information."

On BJP alleging that the chief minister is providing security to some Congress MLAs outside of protocol, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "BJP indulged in horsetrading and got cross-voting done during Rajya Sabha elections... It is the opposition's job to level allegations and that is what they will do..."

