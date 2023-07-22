Himachal: Cloudburst in Shimla kills 2 of same family, another missing

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Cloudburst in Shimla

At least two people have died and one missing after a cloud burst in Rohru area which led to flood in Laila Khad in Himachal Pradesh. All three are said to be of the same family. In the next 24 hours, the IMD has issued an Orange alert with heavy rainfall expected in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Bilaspur districts.

Bui Lal, IMD Deputy Director, Himachal Pradesh said, "Many areas of Himachal Pradesh have received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Sirmaur district receiving 195 mm of rainfall."

Isolated spells of very heavy rainfall are likely in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur districts, while heavy rain may occur in Una, Hamirpur, Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur districts on Saturday, the MeT added.

On Friday, light to heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh. Since the onset of the monsoon in the hill state on June 24, as many as 138 people have died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and road accidents, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Response Centre. The state has suffered a loss of Rs 4,986 crore.

