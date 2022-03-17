Hijab controversy: Muslim outfits call for Karnataka bandh today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Muslim students wearing burqa protest against the Karnataka High Courts verdict on Hijab by boycotting their internal exams in front of IDSG college, in Chikmagalur, Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Several Muslim organisations have called for a bandh in Karnataka today to protest against the High Court's verdict in the Hijab case.

Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi of the Ameer-e-Shariat, Karnataka, said that the bandh will be observed to express sadness over the ruling. He shared a video message in which he requested all the Muslims to listen to the order and implement it strictly.

“I request all the Muslims to listen to the order read out here attentively and implement it strictly. Expressing our anger against the sad order of the Karnataka High Court regarding hijab, on March 17 there will be a complete bandh across the Karnataka State for the entire day," Rashadi said.

He appealed to every section of the Muslim community to participate in the bandh.

“Make it successful and convey to the rulers that it is possible to get education while adhering to the religious practices. We also request every Justice loving people and the Millat-e-Islamia to follow bandh,” Rashadi said.

The Maulana also asked youth to be peaceful during Bandh. “Youths are requested that they should not impose bandh by closing shops forcibly, indulge in sloganeering or processions. This bandh will be completely peaceful, silent and aimed at only expressing our anger,” the religious leader said.

In its 129-page order, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday held that hijab is not an essential religious practice and upheld the state government’s February five order banning the use of any cloth on the campus that could disturb peace, harmony and public order.

The full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi was constituted after a few Muslim girl students from the coast district headquarters town of Udupi approached the High Court seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms of educational institutions.

The petitioners, who are students from a government college Udupi, have already challenged the HC's verdict in the Supreme Court. The top court will take up the matter after the Holi.

