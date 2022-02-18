Hijab controversy: Aligarh college bans entry of students with hijab, saffron stole

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Students wearing Hijab search their roll-number to know their seats as arrive to appear in the Higher Secondary examinations of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, in Bhopal on Feb 17, 2022.

Dharma Samaj (DS) College on Thursday (February 17) issued a notice banning entry of students without the prescribed uniform.

"This is to inform all the students of the college that they should come in the prescribed dress of the college. If they are not in the prescribed dress, the college administration will be compelled to deprive them of entering the college. Therefore, strict compliance of the above should be ensured," the notice reads.

The directives come two days after a group of students wearing saffron scarves held a protest in the campus, demanding ban of 'hijab' in the college premises.

Dr Raj Kumar Verma, Principal of the college, said that the administration will not allow students to enter the campus with covered faces.

"We will not allow students to enter the campus with covered faces. Students are not allowed to wear a saffron stole or hijab inside college premises," he added.

The Hijab controversy began in Karnataka in the month of January when some students of Government Girls PU College in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

