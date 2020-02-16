Image Source : ANI Heavy police deployment in Shaheen Bagh as protesters wait for permission to meet Amit Shah

Heavy police deployment is in place at Shaheen Bagh where hundreds of women protesters are waiting for permission to meet Home Minister Amit Shah for a dialogue over the new citizenship law.

The protesters, initially, started marching towards Union Home Minister's residence but their march was halted by the cops as they did not have the permission. Barricades were placed to stop the protesters from marching ahead. However, the protesters said they will carry out the march peacefully.

Delhi: Protesters begin march from Shaheen Bagh towards Home Minister Amit Shah's residence https://t.co/VfPSVJ52pu pic.twitter.com/TmCf4BkiXS — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

The protesters, who are waiting to meet the Union Home Minister, so far have not received permission from the Delhi Police.

In a letter to the protesters, the New Delhi district police said the march will pass through two more districts and request for it has been sent to the police headquarters for further appropriate actions.

Police said they had asked the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to give the details of the delegation for its meeting with the Union home minister.

In a written response to police, they said 4,000 to 5,000 demonstrators would be marching towards Shah's residence.

The protesters, mainly women, have been staging a sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) for the past two months.

(With inputs from PTI)

