Want blessings from PM Modi: Kejriwal signals he wants to work with Centre

Image Source : ANI Arvind Kejriwal says he wants blessings of PM Modi

Arvind Kejriwal, as soon as he took oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third consecutive time, said that he wants blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address at the iconic Ramlila Maidan. Kejriwal said that he invited PM Modi for the swearing-in ceremony, however, he couldn't attend as he is busy in some other events.

Kejriwal's AAP won 62 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight seats.

Addressing people of Delhi from Ramlila Maidan, Kejriwal said, "People of Delhi have changed politics of country. He wants to seek blessings of PM Narendra Modi for smooth governance of Delhi and work with Centre to make Delhi number one city. I want to work by taking everyone along. We forgive our opponents for whatever remarks they made during poll campaign."

Storming back to power with a mammoth majority, Kejriwal at Ramlila Maidan said as the elections are over, the politics is also over and he has "forgiven" his opponents for the remarks they made during the poll campaign.

Referring himself as Delhi's "son", he said this is not his victory but of every single Delhiite.

In his earlier tenure, the AAP supremo had several run-ins with the Centre.

"Your son has taken oath for the third time as the Delhi chief minister. This is not my victory but yours," Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said he did not give step-motherly treatment to anyone and has worked for all in the last five years.

(With inputs from PTI)

