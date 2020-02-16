Arvind Kejriwal electrifies Ramlila Maidan with 'Hum Honge Kamyab' at his swearing-in | WATCH

Arvind Kejriwal during his speech at the swearing-in ceremony touched the heart of the masses by singing the popular patriotic song-- 'Hum honge Kamyab'. The whole crowd was singing along with him which reverberated the whole Ramlila Maidan.

After ending the song, he raised the slogan, 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and the crowd shouted back.

#WATCH Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sings 'Hum honge kaamyaab', at his swearing-in ceremony pic.twitter.com/hwXi8FUW46 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

During the ceremony, Kejriwal said: "I want to work by taking everyone along. We forgive our opponents for whatever remarks they made during the poll campaign."

He also emphasized that he wants to work with the center to make Delhi the number one city. "I want to seek blessings of PM Narendra Modi for smooth governance of Delhi," he added.

In the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, AAP managed to repeat its previous election’s thumping performance by winning 62 seats.

