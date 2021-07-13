Slight relief from heatwave as parts of Delhi receive monsoon showers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Slight relief from heat-wave as parts of Delhi receive monsoon showers

Monsoon finally arrived in the national capital with parts of Delhi receiving heavy rain on Tuesday morning.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city today will be 25.0 degrees Celcius, while the maximum temperature is unlikely to go beyond 33.0 degrees Celcius. Heavy rains were witnessed in New Delhi's Akbar Road area.

The IMD had earlier predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over South-West Delhi, South Delhi and parts of NCR and adjoining areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km per hour would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of South-West Delhi, South Delhi, NCR (Gurugram, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), Rohtak, Meham, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Nuh, Sohana, Palwal in Haryana and Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, K Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD had informed that the weather conditions continue to remain favourable for the arrival of monsoon in the national capital.

"Monsoon has covered most parts of Rajasthan and some parts of Punjab. For Delhi, conditions continue to remain favourable and we are monitoring the situation. Monsoon is active in Peninsular India, parts of North India," said the senior scientist of IMD.

