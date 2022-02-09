Mandaviya replaces junk food with healthier options at Health Ministry canteen. Here's the new menu

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HEATH MINISTER Fried food ditched in favour of healthier options in Union Health Ministry canteen

In a change for the good, the Union Health Ministry's canteen has ditched fried food items in favour of healthier options. According to the ministry, fried food items like samosas, bread pakoras have been replaced with Dal Chillas with pea stuffing, healthy curries, millet rotis, and millet pulaos in the canteen.

As per sources in the ministry, this arrangement is currently functioning in a pilot mode to gauge the response of people.

Dal Chillas are tentatively priced at Rs 10. Breakfast will be available at Rs 25 and lunch at Rs 40.

The arrangement of these healthy food options has been made in the canteen on the insistence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who had been contemplating bringing such healthy food options to the canteen since taking over as the Health Minister and had commissioned them in October last year.

Mandaviya himself is a fitness freak and is often seen cycling to the Parliament.

He performs exercise and yoga on daily basis and ensures that he cycles at least 20 kilometres every day.

(With inputs from ANI)

