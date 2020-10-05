Hathras Case: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, others booked for violating Section 144

Image Source : PTI Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad and 400-500 unidentified persons have been booked for the violation of law in the wake of their visit to a village in Hathras district to meet the family of a gang rape-murder victim, official sources said on Monday.

Azad and others have been booked on the charges of violating Section 144 of the CrPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act at the Sasni police station in Hathras.

Azad and his supporters had visited the family on Sunday, during which they had heated exchanges with police deployed there.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh along with party MLAs from Punjab and Delhi, too visited Bulgarhi village to meet the parents and other family members of the 19-year-old victim.

