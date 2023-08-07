Haryana violence: Shrine set on fire in Gurugram, FIR registered | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Mazar set on fire in Gurugram

Haryana violence: Some unidentified people set a shrine on fire at a village in Gurugram in the early hours of Monday. According to a complaint filed by caretaker Ghasite Ram, the situation in the area was normal at the shrine in the Khandsa village when he left for home from the Mazar at 8:30 pm Sunday.

"Around 01.30 am, I received a phone call from somebody living near the shrine that it has been set afire by some unknown people," he said in a complaint filed at the Sector 37 police station. Shortly after this, the fire was brought under control. "But when I went there and saw, offerings kept inside the door of the shrine were burnt down. What I have come to know is that a group of 5-6 young boys gathered there and set the mazar on fire," he said in the FIR.

He said this has hurt the faith of the people and "can cause riots in society". "Action should be taken against the accused," he demanded. Ram said he has been working at the mazar for about seven years and has seen "people of all religions offering their respect there."

"This is a decades-old Mazar of peer baba and all villagers worship here. It might be some outsiders who set the mazar on fire," he told PTI on Monday morning.

This comes even as section 144 is imposed in Gurugram after communal clashes that began in the neighbouring Nuh district. Following this, an FIR has been registered against unknown persons under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) of the IPC, police said.

Efforts are underway to identify the accused and arrest them.

(with inputs from PTI)

