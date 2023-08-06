Nuh violence: Curfew to be lifted for 4 hours on August 7 | Check time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Nuh violence

Nuh violence : The curfew, currently in place in Nuh, will be lifted for the movement of the public from 9 am to 1 pm (4 hours only) on August 7, informed the District Magistrate on Sunday.

The DM further informed that ATMs will be open at the M.C area of Nuh, Tauru, Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka and Pingwon and Nagina Block during the curfew relaxation period. Banks will remain open during the curfew period from 10 am to 3 pm in these areas. Cash transactions will be from 11:00 am to 02:00 pm only on 7th August.

Earlier on Saturday (August 5), the Haryana government extended the suspension of mobile internet service in Nuh and Palwal districts till August 8 (Tuesday), according to an official order. Suspension of SMS services in these two districts has been extended till 5:00 pm on August 7, it said.

Meanwhile, a suspension of mobile internet service in Nuh and Palwal districts is currently in place.

Mobile internet and SMS services were suspended after clashes erupted in Nuh on July 31 over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other districts of the state. Six people have died in the clashes.

Nuh cybercrime police station attack aimed at destroying evidence: Haryana govt

The Haryana government said the attack on the cybercrime police station in Nuh district was aimed at destroying evidence related to a massive fraud unearthed earlier this year. The cybercrime police station was targeted during the violence that erupted in Nuh on July 31.

Documents related to the huge fraud and other crimes were kept at the police station, it said. In the biggest-ever raid of its kind, the Haryana Police had uncovered a cyber fraud worth about Rs 100 crore in April.

ALSO READ | Nuh violence: Four-member CPI delegation stopped from entering affected villages | WATCH

ALSO READ | Nuh violence: Hotel demolished on day 4 from where hooligans pelted stones on procession | VIDEO

Latest India News