Nuh violence: Four-member CPI delegation stopped from entering affected villages | WATCH

Nuh violence: The four-member CPI delegation, that was visiting the violence-affected areas in Gurugram and Nuh in Haryana, was stopped by Police on Monday.

They were stopped from entering the affected villages near Nuh district. Police stopped them from going any further, citing prohibitions under Sec 144 CrPC that are in place as well as security concerns for the delegation.

Meanwhile, the bulldozer action by the authorities continued on day 4 - Sunday. Authorities demolished a resturant-cum-hotel which was used by hooligans to pelt stones during the recent violence there. District town planner Vinesh Kumar said that the commercial building of the Sahara Family Restaurant was constructed illegally. He said that it was the same building from where hooligans pelted stones on a religious procession.

"The building was totally unauthorised and it was served notices by the Government and department. The hotel-cum-restaurant is completely unauthorised. Hooligans had pelted stones on the yatra from here. So, this action is being taken," Kumar said.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the Nuh district administration razed down over 45 illegal shops in the Nalhar road area. Violence had broken out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district, on Monday in Nuh that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards. Meanwhile, the internet suspension in Nuh has been extended till Tuesday.

Earlier on Friday, Haryana police said that as many as 141 people have been arrested and 55 FIRs registered in connection with the violence and rioting at Haryana's Nuh district on Monday. The toll in the violence that broke out between two groups on Monday stood at 6, including 2 police homeguards, while another 88 were injured, police informed further."In connection with the violence that took place during a religious procession, 55 FIRs have been registered so far and 141 people have been arrested. Another 88 people were injured in the clashes. The toll in the violence stands at 6," a police officer said on Friday.

