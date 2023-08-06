Nuh violence: Security stepped up in Gurugram's Tighar village ahead of Mahapanchayat by Hindu Samaj

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Hindu Samaj holds Mahapanchayat in Gurugram village

Heavy security was deployed at Tighar village in Gurugram ahead of Mahapanchayat by 'Hindu Samaj' on Sunday. ACP DLF Gurugram, Vikas Kaushik said the city is peaceful in the last 2-3 days and enough security arrangement has been made to maintain it.

"For the last 2-3 days, Gurugram is peaceful. No incident (violence) has been reported. We feel that today's panchayat will be carried out peacefully. We have had talks with all sides. They have assured us that the panchayat will happen peacefully...500-1000 people are expected to come for the meeting..," said Gurugram Police.

Prohibitions continue in parts of Haryana

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Saturday extended the suspension of mobile internet service in Nuh and Palwal districts till August 8. Suspension of SMS services in these two districts has been extended till 5:00 pm on August 7, the officials said. Mobile internet and SMS services were suspended after clashes erupted in Nuh on July 31 over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other districts of the state. Six people have died in the clashes.

The Haryana government had earlier suspended mobile internet and SMS services and later extended till August 5.

"This order is extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh and shall be in force up to 08.08.2023 (23:59 hrs)," it stated.

"It has been brought to my notice by the deputy commissioners of Nuh that the law-and-order situation has been reviewed and intimated that conditions are still critical and tense in their respective districts.

The government said the attack on the cybercrime police station in Nuh district was aimed at destroying evidence related to a massive fraud unearthed earlier this year. The cybercrime police station was targeted during the violence that erupted in Nuh on July 31. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted after a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the last few days. Under the guise of the violence in Nuh in the past few days, an attempt was made to destroy the evidence collected during the raid and the cyber police station was attacked, the government said in a statement.

Documents related to the huge fraud and other crimes were kept at the police station, it said. In the biggest-ever raid of its kind, the Haryana Police had uncovered a cyber fraud worth about Rs 100 crore in April. As part of the crackdown, 320 hideouts of cyber criminals spread across 14 villages in Nuh were raided and 65 cyber criminals were arrested. Besides, 66 mobile phones and numerous fake documents were seized.

(With agencies inputs)

