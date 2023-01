Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh resigns after junior coach alleges 'sexual harassment'.

Sandeep Singh sexual harassment case: Chandigarh Police have booked Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh on charges of sexual harassment and wrongful confinement on the complaint of a woman coach, police said on Sunday (January 1).

"There is an attempt to spoil my image. I hope there will be a thorough investigation into the false allegations levelled against me. I hand over the responsibility of the Sports department to the CM until the report of the investigation comes out," said Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh.

The FIR against the BJP leader, who is also a former Indian hockey team captain, was filed on Saturday (December 31), they said.

"In the matter of complaint made by a lady coach of Haryana against Sports Minister Haryana, a case FIR dated 31.12.2022 under Sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, 506 of the IPC has been registered at Police Station Sector 26, Chandigarh, and is being investigated," a police spokesperson said.

A junior athletics coach from the state had on Thursday (December 29) come up with allegations of sexual harassment against the minister and filed a police complaint a day later. The woman was allegedly harassed by Sandeep Singh at his residence-cum-camp office in Chandigarh, where she had gone to meet him for some official work.

The minister, however, has dismissed the charge as baseless and has called for an independent probe.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: DCW seeks strict implementation of law against sexual harassment of women at workplace

ALSO READ: Kerala court's tongue-in-cheek comment during sexual harassment case hearing. Read comment here

Latest India News