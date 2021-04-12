Covid-19: Haryana night curfew from tonight, check timings and guidelines

Image Source : PTI (FILE. REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Night curfew in Haryana from 9 PM to 5 AM

Haryana Nigh Curfew News: In view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana has imposed night curfew across the state, starting today. An order issued by Haryana State Disaster management Authority said that restrictions will remain in place from 9 PM to 5 AM until further order.

The order said that no person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during the night curfew.

State Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said that the decision has been taken in the wake of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state recently. "Night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am will be imposed from tonight and will remain in force till further orders," he told PTI.

The order said that any person violating the measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Besides, legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable will be taken.

Earlier on Sunday, Haryana had reported 16 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 3,268. The total coronavirus case count rose to 3,16,881 with a record spike of 3,440 cases on Sunday, according to a health department bulletin.

Several states have imposed night restricts in major cities in view of rising Covid-19 cases. India is currently witnessing a fresh wave of the pandemic. The daily coronavirus case count has crossed one lakh. As many as 1.68 lakh new cases, the highest single-day rise so far, were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of cases to 1,35,27,717. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has fallen below 90 per cent. The active cases have surpassed the 12-lakh mark, while the death toll increased to 1,70,179 with 904 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18.

READ MORE: Complete seven-day lockdown in Bhopal; essential services, inter-state movement exempted

READ MORE: Migrants rush to Mumbai railway stations to catch trains amid talks of complete lockdown

Latest India News