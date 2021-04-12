Image Source : PTI (FILE) Complete seven-day lockdown in Bhopal from tonight; essential services, inter-state movement exempted

BHOPAL LOCKDOWN NEWS: The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed a complete lockdown in Bhopal in view of worsening Covid-19 situation. The restrictions will come into effect from 9 PM today (April 12, Monday) and will remain in place till April 19 6 AM.

The decision was taken in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state's capital. Essential services, inter-state and inter-district movement will be allowed during the lockdown period.

"Today, Bhopal Crisis Management Group has decided to impose Corona Curfew in Bhopal, from April 13 to April 19, till 6 am. It means daily activities will continue. Inter-state and inter-district movement of essential services will be allowed," MP Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang said.

"Vaccination program, hospitals, petrol pump, bank, grocery shops ambulance, fire brigade, movement of labourers, agri-services, dine-in facilities... to be allowed. This is not a lockdown but Corona Curfew," he added.

