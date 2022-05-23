Haryana Municipal Corporation election to be held on June 19 | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana Municipal Corporation election to be held on June 19

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Monday announced to conduct polls for 46 municipal bodies in the state on June 19.

Counting of votes will take place on June 22, Singh said here.

Singh said the nomination process will commence on May 30 and the last date for filing nominations will be June 4. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 6 while the last date for the withdrawal of candidature will be June 7.

The polling will be held on June 19 from 7 am till 6 pm, he said. The state election commissioner said the polls to 46 municipal bodies--28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils--will be held, according to an official release.

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal assured the state election commissioner that the administration will extend full support in conducting the elections in a transparent, fair, free and peaceful manner.

