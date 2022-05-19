Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Haryana: Three killed as truck runs over sleeping migrants.

At least three migrant labourers were killed and 11 got injured in Haryana today.

The incident took place on Thursday (May 19) when a truck loaded with coal ran over the migrants on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway near the Aasoda toll plaza in Jhajjar district, the police said.

The migrants were sleeping on the roadside.

Most of the injured have been referred to the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak with critical injuries.

What actually happened at the time of accident?

At the time of the accident, 18 labourers were sleeping. Four of them escaped unhurt, while three died on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner Shakti Singh told media that the labourers, who were employed with a contractor and deployed in the road repair work, were sleeping on the roadside despite being warned by the police to move to a safer place.

They placed a barrier on one side of the highway to make space for sleeping.

"The truck ran over them after hitting the barrier," he said.

