Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala convicted by Delhi court in 2005 DA case

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala was convicted by a Delhi court in a disproportionate assets case. The Rouse Avenue Court will hear the arguments on the quantum of punishment on May 26.

The court had last week reserved its verdict in the case of possessing disproportionate assets. The CBI had lodged the case in 2005, and a charge sheet was filed on March 26, 2010, accusing Chautala of amassing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore, much disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006.

In May 2019, the Enforcement Directorate had attached over Rs 3.6 crore worth of properties of the former Chief Minister located in New Delhi, Panchkula, and Sirsa.

He was also convicted in the JBT scam in January 2013. In 2008, Chautala and 53 others were charged in connection with the appointment of 3,206 junior basic trained teachers in Haryana from 1999 to 2000.

In January 2013, a court sentenced Om Prakash Chautala and his son Ajay Singh Chautala to ten years' imprisonment under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Chautala was found guilty of illegally recruiting over 3,000 unqualified teachers. Though out on parole, Chautala was released from the Tihar Jail on July 2, 2021 from a 10-year prison sentence after completing the due formalities.

Chautala served as the Chief Minister of Haryana for four times between 1989 and 2005. His grandson Dushyant Chautala is the Deputy Chief Minister in the ruling alliance government of the BJP and JJP.

