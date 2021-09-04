Ex-Haryana CM Chautala finally clears Class 10 English paper

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala scored 88 marks out of 100.

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala scored 88 marks out of 100 in the English paper in the class 10 exam, the state's Board of School Education said on Saturday. The board announced the results of the supplementary examination.

Chautala last month passed the class 12 exam but the result was withheld as he hadn't cleared the English paper for class 10. He had enrolled in class 12 of the board's Open School last year but exams couldn't be held because of the pandemic.

