Haryana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling in 10 seats on May 25. List of constituencies, key candidates

Haryana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling in all the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana will take place in the sixth phase on May 25. Apart from Haryana, elections will also take place in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Jammu-Kashmir. After phase 6, polling for the seventh and last phase is set to take place on June 1. Results will be declared on June 4.

In Haryana, key candidates whose fate will be at stake in the sixth phase are BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar, Rao Inderjit Singh, Krishan Pal Gurjar, Ranjit Singh Chautala, Ashok Tanwar and Naveen Jindal are some key candidates. Kumari Selja, Deependra Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar and Jai Parkash of Congress and Sushil Gupta of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are also in the fray. Both parties have an alliance in the state. Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidates Naina Singh Chautala, Nalin Hooda and Rahul Yadav Fazilpuria and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leaders Abhay Singh Chautala and Sunaina Chautala are also vying to enter the Lok Sabha.

S.No. Constituency State/UT Candidates Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 1 Ambala Haryana Banto Kataria (BJP) Varun Chaudhry (Congress) Gurpreet Singh (INLD) Kiran Punia (JJP) Rattan Lal Kataria (BJP) 2 Sirsa Haryana Ashok Tanwar (BJP) Kumari Selja (Congress) Sandeep Lot Valmiki (INLD) Ramesh Khatak (JJP) Sunita Duggal (BJP) 3 Gurgaon Haryana Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP) Raj Babbar (Congress) Rahul Yadav Fazilpura (JJP) Sorab Khan (INLD) Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP) 4 Faridabad Haryana Krishan Pal Gurjar (BJP) Mahender Pratap Singh (Congress) Sunil Tewatia (INLD) Nalin Hooda (JJP) Krishan Pal Gurjar (BJP) 5 Hisar Haryana Ranjit Singh Chautala (BJP) Jai Prakash (Congress) Naina Singh Chautala (JJP) Sunaina Chautala (INLD) Brijendra Singh (BJP) 6 Kurukshetra Haryana Naveen Jindal (BJP) Dr Sushil Gupta (AAP) Abhay Singh Chautala (INLD) Pala Ram Saini (JJP) Nayab Singh Saini (BJP) 7 Rohtak Haryana Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP) Deepender Singh Hooda (Congress) Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP) 8 Sonipat Haryana Mohan Lal Badoli (BJP) Satpal Brahmachari (Congress) Bhupender Singh Malik (JJP) Anoop Singh (INLD) Ramesh Chander Kaushik (BJP) 9 Karnal Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP) Divyanshu Budhiraja (Congress) Devender Kadian (JJP) Sanjay Bhatia (BJP) 10 Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Haryana Dharambir Singh (BJP) Rao Dan Singh (Congress) Bahadur Singh (JJP) Dharambir Singh (BJP)

