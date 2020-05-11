Salons reopen in Gurugram, other Green, Orange zones in Haryana

Salons have been given a green light to open in Gurugram and other green and orange zones in the state of Haryana. On Monday morning, several salons opened with barbers and hairdressers serving customers wearing full PPE kits. Specific instructions have been given to these salons about the hygiene and sanitization norms that need to be followed while operating.
The barbers have been instructed to wear full PPE kits and gloves while operating. Social distancing norms need to be followed strictly and customer capacity will have to be kept low.
Images of barbers wearing full PPE kits while working
Full List of Orange and Green zones in Haryana
Orange Zones
- Nuh
- Panipat
- Panchkula
- Palwal
- Rohtak
- Hisar
- Ambala
- Jhajjar
- Kaithal
- Kurukshetra
- KarnaI
- Jind
- Sirsa
- Yamunanagar
- Fatehabad
- Charki Dadri
Green Zones
- Mahendragarh
- Rewari