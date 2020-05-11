Salons reopen in Gurugram, other Green, Orange zones in Haryana

Monday, May 11, 2020
     
Salons have been given a green light to open in Gurugram and other green and orange zones in the state of Haryana. On Monday morning, several salons opened with barbers and hairdressers serving customers wearing full PPE kits. Specific instructions have been given to these salons about the hygiene and sanitization norms that need to be followed while operating.

Gurugram Updated on: May 11, 2020 11:00 IST

The barbers have been instructed to wear full PPE kits and gloves while operating. Social distancing norms need to be followed strictly and customer capacity will have to be kept low. 

Images of barbers wearing full PPE kits while working

India Tv - Salons open with barbers wearing full PPE kits

Salons open with barbers wearing full PPE kits

India Tv - Salons open in Gurugram and other Green, Orange zones of Haryana
Salons open in Gurugram and other Green, Orange zones of Haryana

India Tv - Salons open with barbers wearing full PPE kits
Santisation norms will be followed in these salons. Social distancing to be maintained. 

Full List of Orange and Green zones in Haryana

Orange Zones

  • Nuh
  • Panipat
  • Panchkula
  • Palwal
  • Rohtak
  • Hisar
  • Ambala
  • Jhajjar
  • Kaithal
  • Kurukshetra
  • KarnaI
  • Jind
  • Sirsa
  • Yamunanagar 
  • Fatehabad
  • Charki Dadri

Green Zones

  • Mahendragarh
  • Rewari

