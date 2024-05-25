Haryana: Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daulatabad dies of heart attack in Gurugram, PM Modi condoles demise

Follow us on Image Source : X/NAYAB SAINI Independent MLA Rakesh Daulatabad

In a tragic development, Badshahpur Assembly MLA Rakesh Daulatabad died due to heart attack in Haryana's Gurugram on Saturday (May 25). He was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Palam Vihar, Gurugram in critical condition after suffering a heart attack at around 10.30 am. He passed away during treatment at 45.

Daulatabad had emerged victorious as an independent MLA from Badshahpur Assembly seat in the 2019 Assembly polls, and extended support to the BJP government. Daulatabad had contested the 2014 assembly elections as an independent candidate from the same constituency. The family members of the deceased MLA could not be contacted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Karan Goel confirmed the family has received information about the MLA's death.

PM Modi condoles demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences on the demise of the MLA and said that he had created a distinct identity among people with his hard work and dedication.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Haryana MLA Rakesh Daulatabad ji. With his hard work and dedication, he had created a distinct identity among the people at a very young age. His demise is a big loss for the state's politics. May God give strength to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” PM Modi posted on X.

CM Nayab Singh Saini offers condolences

Taking to X, CM Nayab Saini condoled the demise of the Assembly colleague and prayed for his peace of his soul.

"I am saddened and shocked by the sudden demise of Badshahpur MLA and key aide in the Assembly, Rakesh Daulatabad ji. Rakesh ji's sudden demise has created a void in Haryana politics," he said.