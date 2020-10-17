'Jai Mata Di': PM Modi wishes people on Navratri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on the auspicious Navratri festival Saturday morning.
"ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥ Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden," Modi said in a tweet.
ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2020
Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/0iIMFx8cZz
नवरात्रि के पावन पर्व की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। जगत जननी मां जगदंबा आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि का संचार करें। जय माता दी!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2020
The nine-day long festival is dedicated to the various forms of Goddess Durga. Devotees chant holy mantras and worship the mighty valour of Maa Durga. They also follow a ritual of fasting.
The Navratris have begun today with Shailputri puja, and will end on October 26 with Vijay Dashami and Durga visarjan.