'Jai Mata Di': PM Modi wishes people on Navratri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on the auspicious Navratri festival Saturday morning.

New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2020 8:05 IST
"ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥ Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden," Modi said in a tweet. 

The nine-day long festival is dedicated to the various forms of Goddess Durga. Devotees chant holy mantras and worship the mighty valour of Maa Durga. They also follow a ritual of fasting.

The Navratris have begun today with Shailputri puja, and will end on October 26 with Vijay Dashami and Durga visarjan.

