Shocking! 44 male, one female prisoner test positive for HIV in Uttarakhand's Haldwani jail I DETAILS

Haldwani HIV case: In a shocking incident, at least 44 male prisoners and one female inmate were found infected with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) in a jail in Uttarakhand's Haldwani district.

According to the news agency ANI, the matter came to light during mass testing and added inmates infected with mild symptoms were given medicine while others were hospitalised for better treatment.

"44 prisoners were found HIV positive in jail in Haldwani, one female prisoner has also been found HIV positive," Dr Paramjit Singh, ART Center Incharge, Sushila Tiwari Hospital told the news agency.

An ART (Antiretroviral Therapy) centre has also been set up for HIV patients, where infected patients are treated, he added.

"My team constantly examines the prisoners in the jail and whichever prisoner is infected with HIV they are given free treatment and medicines based on NACO guidelines," added Dr Singh.

How HIV infects the body?

According to UK National Health Service (NHS), HIV infects the immune system, causing progressive damage and eventually making it unable to fight off infections. The virus attaches itself to immune system cells called CD4 lymphocyte cells, which protect the body against various bacteria, viruses and other germs.

Once attached, it enters the CD4 cells and uses it to make thousands of copies of itself. These copies then leave the CD4 cells, killing them in the process. This process continues until eventually the number of CD4 cells, also called your CD4 count, drops so low that your immune system stops working. This process may take up to 10 years, during which time a patient feels and appear well.

