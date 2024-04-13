HAL gets government order to produce 97 Tejas fighter jets for Indian Air Force

Saturday, April 13, 2024
     
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has received a tender for procurement of 97 light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1A) Tejas. The aircraft are expected to cost approximately Rs 67,000 crore.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 13, 2024 13:51 IST
Four Tejas aircrafts fly past in Diamond formation during
Image Source : PTI Four Tejas aircrafts fly past in Diamond formation during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

State-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has received a tender from the Defence Ministry to produce 97 light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1A) Tejas for the Indian Air Force, officials said on Friday.

The fighter jets are expected to cost around Rs 67,000 crore.

The Tejas aircraft is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support missions while reconnaissance and anti-ship operations are its secondary roles.

In November, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) had cleared the project to acquire 97 more Tejas jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The DAC also approved a proposal of the IAF to upgrade its Su-30 fighter fleet by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

With inputs from PTI

