Hajipur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Hajipur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Hajipur is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar. The state has 40 parliamentary seats. The Hajipur seat comprises six Assembly segments including Hajipur, Lalganj, Mahua, Raja Pakar, Raghopur and Mahnar. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are the main parties in the constituency. Former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan represented the Hajipur constituency eight times in 1977, 1980, 1989, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014. Former Bihar Chief Minister Ram Sundar Das won the seat twice in 1991 and 2009.

Hajipur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 18,23,664 voters in the Hajipur constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 9,84,179 voters were male and 8,39,426 were female voters. 59 voters belonged to the third gender. 2,731 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hajipur in 2019 was 5,455 (5,218 were men and 237 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Hajipur constituency was 16,49,547. Out of this, 8,95,047 voters were male and 7,54,452 were female voters. 48 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 1,671 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hajipur in 2014 was 2,178 (1,342 were men and 836 were women).

Hajipur 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, LJP leader candidate Pashupati Kumar Paras won the seat for the first time with a margin of 2,05,449 votes. He was polled 5,41,310 votes with a vote share of 53.72%. He defeated RJD candidate Shiv Chandra Ram who got 3,35,861 votes (33.33%). The total number of valid votes polled was 10,06,817. Independent candidate Raj Kumar Paswan stood third with 30,797 votes (3.06%).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan won the seat for the eighth time. He was polled 4,55,652 votes with a vote share of 50.31%. Congress candidate Sanjeev Prasad Toni got 2,30,152 votes (25.41%) and was the runner-up. Paswan defeated Toni by a margin of 2,25,500 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 9,04,706. JDU candidate and former Bihar Chief Minister Ram Sundar Das came third with 95,790 votes (10.58%).

Hajipur Past Winners

Ram Sundar Das (JDU): 2009

Ram Vilas Paswan (LJP): 2004

Ram Vilas Paswan (JDU): 1999

Ram Vilas Paswan (Janata Dal): 1998

Ram Vilas Paswan (Janata Dal): 1996

Ram Sundar Das (Janata Dal): 1991

Ram Vilas Paswan (Janata Dal): 1989

Ram Ratan Ram (Congress): 1984

Ram Vilas Paswan (Janata Party-S): 1980

Ram Vilas Paswan (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 25,256 voters (2.51%) opted for NOTA in the Hajipur constituency. In 2014, 15,047 voters (1.66%) opted for NOTA in the Hajipur constituency.

Hajipur Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 10,06,817 or 55.21%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 9,04,706 or 54.85%.

Hajipur Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on May 6 in the Hajipur constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on May 7 in Hajipur.

Hajipur Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,827 polling stations in the Hajipur constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,512 polling stations in the Hajipur constituency.