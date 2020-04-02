Image Source : FILE 16 Haj houses across country turned into quarantine centres for COVID-19 cases

As India's coronavirus case count breaches 2,000-mark, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said that as many as 16 Haj houses across the country have been turned into quarantine centres for Cororonavirus cases. Meanwhile, India today recorded its fiftieth coronavirus-related death, after a 67-year-old man from Haryana succumbed to the virus at Chandigarh's Postgraduate Institute of Medical Examination and Research (PGIMER). The number of positive cases in the country also crossed the 2,000-mark, with 2,069 people infected with the virus, according to the last update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In all, 53 people have died due to coronavirus.

With a huge congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in the national capital's Nizamuddin area earlier this month emerging as the biggest hotspot of the coronovirus outbreak, authorities said nearly 9,000 people -- members of the Jamaat and their primary contacts -- have been identified and quarantined across the country. This includes, 1,306 foreigners who are associated with the Jamaat.

Earlier in the day, The Ministry of Home Affairs directed Delhi Police and DGPs of other concerned states to take necessary legal action against 960 foreigners, who visited Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, for violating the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

It has also blacklisted 960 foreigners and cancelled their visas after they were found involved in activities related to Tablighi Jamat: Office of the Home Minister confimed on Thursday.

Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West has emerged as an epicenter for the spread of the coronavirus in different parts of the country after thousands of people took part in a congregation from March 1-15.

