MHA blacklists 960 foreigners linked to Tablighi Jamaat event, cancels their visas

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday directed Delhi Police and DGPs of other concerned states to take necessary legal action against 960 foreigners, who visited Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, for violating the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005. It has also blacklisted 960 foreigners and cancelled their visas after they were found involved in activities related to Tablighi Jamat: Office of the Home Minister confimed on Thursday. Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West has emerged as an epicenter for the spread of the coronavirus in different parts of the country after thousands of people took part in a congregation from March 1-15.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Police registered 23 FIRs against over 100 foreigners who had violated visa rules and participated in Tablighi Jamaat activities in the state. Over 100 foreigners, who are at present under quarantine, have been booked under the Foreigners Act as they were indulging in religious activities.

Six people who died in Telangana and one in Jammu and Kashmir had attended the congregation.

In Delhi alone, 24 participants tested positive for the disease. By Wednesday morning, a total of 2,346 persons were evacuated from the center, of whom 536 were hospitalized, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

