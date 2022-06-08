Gyanvapi Masjid case: Judge Diwakar, who ordered video survey of complex, receives threat letter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE - Muslim devotees come out after offering Friday prayers amid security at Gyanvapi Masjid

Gyanvapi Masjid case: Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who had ordered the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, received a hand-written threat letter, he informed Uttar Pradesh authorities on Tuesday.

The letter was purportedly written by Kashif Ahmed Siddiqui on behalf of the Islamic Aagaz Movement, Diwakar mentioned in a letter he had sent to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police (DGP) and the Varanasi Police Commissionerate in this regard.

Diwakar had received the letter via registered post.

"You have made a statement that inspection of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex is a normal process. You are an idol worshipper, you will declare the mosque a temple. No Muslim can expect a right decision from a 'kafir, murtipujak' Hindu judge," the letter addressed to Diwakar read.

The receiving of the letter by the judge was confirmed by Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh, who said the matter is now being probed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Varuna.

A purported copy of the letter has gone viral on social media.

A total of nine police personnel have been deployed for the security of the judge, the police officer said.

Gyanvapi mosque survey order

Civil Judge (Senior Division) Diwakar had ordered a videography survey of the Gyanvapi complex on April 26 this year. The report of the survey was presented in court on May 19.

The Hindu side has claimed that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex last month.

The claim was disputed by the mosque committee members who said it was part of the water fountain mechanism in the wazookhana reservoir, used by devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering namaz.

